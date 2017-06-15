This ain't a fling! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are thinking long term, according to a new report.

The couple is "serious," a source tells Us Weekly.

"They are spending a lot of time together. They're serious! She's really into him and has known him for a long time. Her family really likes him," the source said. "Kendall has also been friends with him for years."

Getty Images

The reality star and the rapper were first spotted together at Coachella in April, a few weeks after Kylie and her off-and-on beau Tyga called it quits. Travis "immediately gave Kylie a kiss" following his performance at the music festival, an onlooker told the mag.

She was also seen with him at his concert in Boston in late April and at a Houston Rockets game. The duo, along with friends, including Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner, celebrated his birthday in New York City on April 30.

"Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal," a source told Us shortly after the couple first got together.

Splash News

Recently, they even got inked together. On June 12, they showed off matching tattoos on Snapchat, and fans thing there is a symbolism with the ink. Both Kylie and Travis got tiny butterfly tattoos on their ankles. Fans believe that the ink references Travis' song "Butterfly Effect," which is said to be written about the makeup mogul.

Maybe it's also a metaphor for their relationship -- it's ready to take flight.