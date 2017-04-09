That's one heck of a dance partner! Kylie Jenner surprised high schoolers in Sacramento on April 8 after she turned up at their prom with one of their fellow students.

If you missed it, don't worry, it was all documented for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

John Salangsang / BFA / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Kylie arrived arm-in-arm with Albert Ochoa, a student at Rio Americano High School. Apparently Albert asked another girl to prom initially, but she rejected him. Students, including Albert's sister, went crazy when the reality TV star showed up with Albert.

"Proud to say that's my brother 😇," Albert's sister wrote alongside a video of her sibling hugging Kylie on a balcony above the dance floor.

She later added, "TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!!"

Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods was also on hand at the dance.

Fellow students quickly threw light-hearted shade at the mysterious girl who rejected Albert.

"Imagine rejecting a prom date & the guy that asked you takes Kylie. Shout out to Albert Choa for that comeback," one person wrote. The girl who seemingly turned him down even said, "When the guy you rejects backup for prom is @KylieJenner 😂."

According to reports, the girl liked Albert but didn't feel comfortable going to prom with him because she's friends with his sister.

Before the prom, Kylie posted a photo of her and Jordyn on a private plane on Snapchat with an emoji of eyes, hinting that something was going on. Both ladies were in dresses and wearing corsages.

Best prom ever?