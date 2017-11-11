Kylie Jenner is having a lot of fun on social media with her rumored pregnancy - and now she's teasingly hinting to fans that she might just be expecting a baby girl?

It seems as if the 20-year-old makeup mogul has been sending out pink vibes just about everywhere these days. Friday, Nov. 10, she posted some bright pink nails with heart and bow emojis to boot, on her Snapchat.

And the reality star took pink to the next level with a shot of a pink Christmas tree, next to a pink chair in front of a pink wall, and adding the caption: "Shooting holiday videos @kyliecosmetics."

Since the pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott was announced online by multiple sources, fans have been speculating as to what the gender might be, while simultaneously playing along, and searching for clues and/or Easter Eggs, in the teasing games in some of Kylie's posts.

On Nov. 1, the "Life of Kyle" star posted an Instagram photo of fun butterfly rings - of course they were pink - that matched pink nails. Fans were quick to assume that this was Jenner's way of sort of revealing or hinting at a possible soon-to-come gender reveal. "Shooting plus pink everything?? Yeah, she's preparing for the baby reveal," one said, while another declared, "You're having a girl!!!!"

Even though Kylie has yet to officially confirm to her public that she is in fact pregnant, recently while boarding a private jet with her family, she was photographed in a lose-fitting sweat suit appearing to have a baby bump. However, she soon took to Twitter to declare that these paparazzi shots were in fact Photoshopped.

"First of all if you're going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background," she wrote next the two photos originally from the Daily Mail, who later stated that the images were not altered. "2nd photo is clearly altered," Jenner added.

While nothing has been 100% confirmed by the young reality star, multiple sources have revealed to Us Weekly that the couple is expecting a girl, who is due in February.