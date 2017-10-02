Looks like Kylie Jenner is likely going to have to take a break from lip fillers.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The pregnant "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, has long loved filling her lips. After spending much time denying that she went under the knife to enhance her pout, she finally copped to it in a 2015 episode of her E! show. However, her doctor says she may need to press pause on plumping.

Dr. Simon Ourian, a cosmetic and plastic surgeon, who has worked with Kylie Jenner in the past, told Page Six that he recommends women stop getting lip fillers once they learn they are expecting.

"No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven't been tested on pregnant women," he said. "I would never knowingly administer lip injections to a pregnant patient. In fact, it is my policy not to perform any procedures at all on pregnant women."

Instagram

The 20-year-old, who has been getting injections since she was 16, has repeatedly said that her lips have "been an insecurity of mine all my life." In 2016 she told Complex Magazine, "This guy I kissed was like, 'Your lips are really small but you're a really good kisser. I didn't think you were gonna be good at kissing,'" she says. "I felt like no one wanted to kiss me."

Fortunately for Kylie, her insecurity may not surface again, as Dr. Ourian said there is a chance her lips may not diminish during pregnancy.

"If a woman receives lip fillers before becoming pregnant, the results can last several months into her pregnancy, especially if she received one of the newer longer-lasting fillers," he said. "Additionally, many women experience naturally increased lip size during pregnancy due to increased levels of estrogen, blood flow, fluids, and swelling caused by pregnancy, regardless of whether they ever received lip fillers previously."