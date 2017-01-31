Lady Gaga is feeling a little blue these days.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the singer is the new face of Tiffany & Co., the company known for its high-end jewelry and ever-present little blue box.

The brand will debut its first-ever Super Bowl ad before the singer's halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Although Gaga will be featured prominently in print advertisement, she will be also featured in the company's Super Bowl spot, which marks the first time Tiffany has put out a TV ad in 22 years.

"I always want to be challenging the status quo," she says in a promo clip. "It's pretentious to talk about how creative you are. ... I don't feel that way at all. I think it's empowering and important, and I'm coming for you."

Gaga will help promote the launch of the new Tiffany HardWear collection, a line that centers on "urban and elegant."

"In New York, you're born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens. The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry."

This isn't the first time the NFL and Tiffany and Co. have partnered -- the jewelry house designed the conference trophies for the AFC and NFC champions, handed out last week to the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

After the ad, Gaga will perform at the much-anticipated halftime performance in Houston. The singer has been rehearsing for the big stage for the past several weeks, sharing much with her 21 million Instagram followers.

It's expected that she will sing about five songs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Monday, Jan. 30, Gaga confirmed that she will perform while suspended from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium. For her to get the halftime nod, though, wasn't easy.

"First of all, there's a lengthy process to go through, meeting with the NFL and sort of applying and discussing what you would do in the first place. I think that part of how they decide who is going to come and do the halftime show is based on our ideas and what we want to do," she told the Karson & Kennedy radio show. "They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They've been super supportive. They've been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering me on as I rehearse. It's been great."