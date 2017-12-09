The only Force with "Star Wars" actor John Boyega right now, is the force of nature!

Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"The Force Awakens" star appeared to be stuck in an Atlanta airport Saturday because of some poor weather conditions, possibly unable to make it to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The (ironically) former Storm Trooper, took to his Twitter in the early hours to update fans of his current plight.

"Wow ATL. Looks like no one's leaving! Guess I'll start a family now...." he tweeted.

Weather reports in Atlanta are saying that the city has been experiencing much snowfall, causing downed power lines and trees, and of course limiting transportation.

One clever fan replied with a photo of an AT-AT walking through traffic, saying "sending u some help."

John then joked: "Cold! My thighs won't even generate the heat anymore."

And finally, he wrote, "Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!!"

Among the multitude of fans that threw support Boyega's way, his "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson also responded with, "Hahahaha oh my god. GET HERE JOHN!"

The big night is tonight Dec. 9 in Hollywood, and the wide release is set to hit theaters on the 15th. This time around the movie focuses on Rey, who begins to fully realize her abilities with the help of Luke Skywalker, whom is however hesitant due to the strength of her powers. Boyega's character, Finn, who has been healing after a back injury, can be seen in the trailer battling Captain Phasma.