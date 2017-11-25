Lena Dunham rarely if ever shies away from controversy, but this time, she might have pushed the public too far.

Efren Landaos/REX/Shutterstock

Ever since she came to the defense of "Girls" writer Murray Miller after actress Aurora Perrineau accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2012, Dunham has taken a serious hit on social media as fan-after-fan began to unfollow her.

WireImage

The Daily Mail reports that the writer-actress has been losing just south of 500 (493) followers a day since she put out a statement defending Miller with fellow "Girls" writer Jenni Konner.

In the statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, they said:

"During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women's voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified.

"It's a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate.

"But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller.

"While our first instinct is to listen to every woman's story, our insider knowledge of Murray's situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed.

"We stand by Murray and this is all we'll be saying about this issue."

Invision/AP

After receiving backlash for the statement, Dunham posted an apology, declaring, "We regret this decision with every fiber of our being."

Since then, writer Zinzi Clemmons has resigned from Lenny, Dunham's online newsletter, due to what she describes as "hipster racism." She detailed the reasons for her resignation in a lengthy statement that she shared on Twitter on Nov. 19.

"For all you writers who are outraged about what [Dunham] did, I encourage you to do the same. Especially women of color. She cannot have our words if she cannot respect us," wrote Clemmons.

Now it seems that the public has held to Clemmons' strong words and begun to unfollow Dunham on social media.

A month before Perrineau accused Miller of assault, Dunham tweeted, "This week's been a hideous reminder for every woman I know, every survivor. But thanks to these brave women something is changing. Feel it."