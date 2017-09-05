Two days after being hospitalized in Chicago, reportedly for seizures, Lil Wayne has been released and doctors have advised him to take a few weeks off of work.

TMZ reported on Sept. 5 that the singer was advised to take it easy and not resume his tour for two weeks. He's expected to be at his next show in Pittsburgh on Sept. 23.

Alex/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The report goes on to indicate the Wayne's seizures were brought on by his work schedule and his lack of sleep. In fact, he reportedly was going out to nightclubs after concerts and then heading straight to the studio.

On Sept. 4, Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter tweeted that her father was "doing fine" while thanking fans for their concern. She also added, "Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear."

The rapper has had a long history of seizures and has been candid about them.

In 2016, his private jet made two emergency landings after he suffered multiple seizures in the air. At the time, he was flying from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to California when he had his first medical episode. He was blacked out when the pilot touched down in Omaha, Nebraska. Paramedics rushed to the airstrip where the plane touched down, where Wayne was awake and alert. There, he is said to have refused medical treatment and got back on the plane.

However, after his plane took off and was in the air for just a few minutes, a second seizure struck and the plane was again forced to land in Omaha.

WENN.com

In 2012, his jet made emergency landings two days in a row. The next year he nearly died from a seizure.

In 2013 he opened about his seizures to MTV, saying that they strike at any given moment.

"No warning, no nothing, I don't feel sick. I get headaches real bad. And the headaches? I didn't get no headaches or nothing," he said.

That same year he told Jimmy Kimmel that his near-fatal seizure "was serious because I was upstairs and my homies were downstairs, and they didn't even know that I was up there seizing."

"One of them just was like, he hasn't come down in a minute," he said, later adding, "It's just a private matter that I've been dealing with my whole life. We're so used to it happening, so my doctors prepped all my homies."