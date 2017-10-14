Women's rights attorney Lisa Bloom discusses what went wrong in her efforts to work to advise fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, even calling it a "colossal mistake," according to Buzzfeed News.

"All I can say is, from my perspective, I thought, 'Here is my chance to get to the root of the problem from the inside," she said. "Here is my chance to be in the inside and to get a guy to handle this thing in a different way, I thought that would be a positive thing, but clearly it did not go over at all."

Bloom, who has a long history of being a legal advocate for women, explained that she sees the confusion in helping Weinstein, as in the past she represented Janice Dickinson during rape allegations against Bill Cosby, procured a restraining order for Blac Chyna against Rob Kardashian, after his posting of revenge porn, also prevented "The O.C." actress Mischa Barton's ex-boyfriend from distributing a sex tape, as well as helping comedian Kathy Griffin to stand against Trump bullying.

"I can see that my just being associated with this was a mistake," she explained to Buzzfeed News, adding, "I didn't think that would be controversial."

Last week, as more and more accusations continued to pile up against the Hollywood mega-producer, Bloom resigned from representing Weinstein.

"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement," she announced on Twitter.

As for famed women's rights advocate and attorney, as well as Bloom's mother, Gloria Allred, her post on Facebook on Friday stated that she stands by her daughter's personal and professional decisions.

"I would like to say that my daughter Lisa Bloom is and always has been a champion for women's rights," Allred wrote. "Nothing that has happened in the recent past has altered my views of Lisa's commitment to protecting and advancing women's rights."