Hello Lisa Rinna! The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has made no secret over the years that fitness is a big part of her life, and boy, does it show!

On March 12, the 53-year-old reality TV star flaunted her insane body with her 980,000 Instagram followers. Taken inside her home with sunshine streaming in through the windows, Lisa rocks the black two-piece while donning a cowboy hat.

"Oh Hi. Going from this to the NYC blizzard tomorrow. 😽 #ILOVELA," she captioned the shot.

Lisa looks trim and exceptionally toned in her bikini.

For anyone who has followed Lisa, her tight body shouldn't be a surprise. She's often photographed before or after workouts and she's spoken about her fitness openly for most her life.

"Staying in shape has always been a big part of my life," she told Oprah in 2015. "Luckily, I was born with good genes, first and foremost — and I know that... For me, working out is like brushing my teeth."

Lisa has played competitive tennis and has done "every workout known to man," she said at the time, but is now a yoga junkie.

"I'm always doing something... Because [it makes me] feel better. If I feel better, I'm nicer. If I'm nicer, my life goes better," she said. "Because if I'm nicer, then you're going to be nicer to me, and if I'm nice, then everything runs smoothly."

It also comes to diet, and Lisa thinks she's got that reigned in pretty well.

"I try to fill my body with good stuff because if I don't, I feel terrible. It's that simple... I'm very disciplined because, selfishly, I like to feel good. It's really that," she said. "I like to feel good and I like to look good. If I feel good and look good, [those are] two things that I don't have to beat myself up over. How nice is that?"

She continued, "Whether that's superficial or not, folks, that's the truth."