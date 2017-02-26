Madonna's newly adopted 4-year-old twin girls, Estere and Stelle, already look like they feel right at home! The pop star, 58, took to Instagram on Feb. 25 to share a photo playing around with the cuties on the floor.

"Gang-Gang!" she captioned a silly pic of the family throwing peace signs while rolling around on the rug.

Gang-Gang! @jr A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

On Feb. 7, Madge confirmed that she had officially adopted the girls from the Home of Hope orphanage in Malawi.

They quickly fit right in with the rest of her blended family, including big sister Mercy James and big brother David Banda -- also adopted from Malawi.

"Pajama Game on," she captioned a sibling pic on Feb. 23. "The Revolution of ♥️ starts at home!"

Pajama Game on..........,,,,😂😂😂😂 The Revolution of ♥️ starts at home! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Estere and Stelle were also welcomed by Madonna's biological kiddos: Lourdes Leon, 20, and Rocco Ritchie, 16.

The little ones have been all smiles, despite a recent Daily Mail interview with their biological father Adam Mwale, who claimed he had no idea the adoption would be permanent.

"Today's Blessing brought to you by Adidas," the "Like a Prayer" singer wrote next to a twinning pic of the girls in matching joggers on Feb. 21.

Today's Blessing brought to you by Adidas! ⭐️🌟😂🌈🌈🎉🎉🌼🌼💝💝😂🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Does it get any cuter than that?