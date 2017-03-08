Madonna has always had an enviable body, and now we know just how hard she works for it!

On March 7 Soulcycle Master Instructor Stacey Griffith sat down for a Q&A with Kelly Ripa and revealed that Madge works out five hours a day.

"Pro athletes train all day. Madonna trains all day. She trains for five hours a day, non-stop," Stacey said.

What's it like to train the Queen of Pop?

"It's surreal … those moments when I think about moments in my life that I would want to have happen and I do my visualizations in my own way, in my own special way in my office," she said. "I do my meditations and my mantras, and one day I was in the room doing a private, just me at like 3:30 in the afternoon. Music playing. It's me, Madonna and Craig, her trainer."

She continued, "I'm like 'Hang on a second, Stacey. You're training Madonna. Just sit in it for a second.'"

Last year her trainer, Craig Smith, actually said that the 58-year-old's workouts weren't as intense as everyone thinks.

"I vary the workouts every single day," he told Daily Mail Australia. "She does a combination of circuit training, interval training, and resistance training. Dance is obviously a huge part of that."

He said a "typical" daily workout for his client starts with a dance-based warm-up to get her heart rate up. After that she shifts to upper body work, which can include 20 reps of push-ups, planking for up to 80 seconds, and core work. She then finishes with lower body training, more core work, stretching and meditation.