Mariah Carey's friends are reportedly worried about her, saying her recent behavior has been "manic."

WENN.com

The Blast reported on Oct. 20 that the singer's friends and close music associates are "extremely concerned" about her because she's acting similarly to the way she did in 2001 when she experienced an "emotional and physical breakdown."

The report came a few hours after Mimi posted a strange Facebook live video from her New York City apartment. In the video, Mariah can't seem to sit still, constantly walking around. She rants about a myriad of things, including her new song, "The Star," her nails, her "festive" ensemble and the whereabouts of her friends. She even talks about her chaise lounge that "you may recognize from 'Cribs.'"

She also continues to call her viewers "darlings," although that's quite common for her.

Some fans commented about how "awkward" the video was. Someone else told Mimi to "stop walkin round everywhere."

Apega/WENN.com

The video was filmed just a few hours after Mariah's Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarized. TMZ reported that thieves broke into her Los Angeles mansion in the early morning hours of Oct. 19 and made off with $50,000 in goods.

Mariah, of course, was not home, as she was in New York City.

TMZ said the crooks likely got in through a window or door on an upper floor (a ladder was found in the backyard). The thieves stole pricey purses and sunglasses. Mariah did have a security system, and the silent alarm was tripped, but security didn't discover the break-in for about four hours.