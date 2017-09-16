Mario Lopez got into an altercation at a Las Vegas spa, and police had to be called. Mario, it seems, was the victim.

TMZ reported that the Extra host was working out in the Planet Hollywood Spa on Sept. 15 when he accidentally bumped into another guy while trying to leave the bathroom in the spa.

Mario supposedly apologized, saying "excuse me" to the man. The man replied, "You got a problem?" Things began to escalate but a nearby employee quickly jumped in between them.

Before the fracas, Mario has apparently left his cell phone on one of the locker room benches. At some point during the incident, he said that he simply wanted to get his phone and leave. The man, however, grabbed Mario's phone and threw it into a wall, destroying it.

TMZ says that both hotel security and Las Vegas police arrived, but no arrests were made. The former "Saved By The Bell" star said he didn't want to press charges either.

The hotel reportedly replaced Mario's phone. Meanwhile, the other man is reportedly a "known troublemaker," the report says, and has been banned from the spa.

All seemed to be fine with Mario later in the evening, as he attended Jennifer Lopez's insanely popular show at Planet Hollywood with his wife, Courtney Lopez.

Mario is in Las Vegas for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin fight at T-Mobile Arena.