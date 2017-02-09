As Martha Stewart saw a thick blanket of snow all over her New York property on Thursday morning, she decided not to wait for snow plows to clear it for her. She thought she could do it herself!

Big mistake.

The 5-year-old VH1 star got stuck inside a truck while trying to plow snow, and shared her experience with her 3.5 million Twitter followers.

"I decided to plow now I am stuck darn!!!!!," she captioned the social media snap that shows her sitting in the truck, but unable to move the vehicle. She rocks a dark beanie cap and yellow scarf.

[Side note: who knew that Martha actually drove her own snow plow?!]

The businesswoman told the New York Post's Page Six that she wasn't stuck for long and help came to the rescue.

"I have a very professional crew at the farm and my John Deere tractor 5410 pulled the Ford truck out in about 15 minutes — no problem!" she told the newspaper.

Martha was just one of millions of people affected by the winter storm that walloped the area. New York City's public schools were even closed because of the weather.

For Martha, if she had a man, preferably one younger, she could have just stayed warm inside while he did the dirty work.

Welcome to the winter wonderland, Martha!