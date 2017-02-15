Matt Damon has no love for buns ... man buns, at least.

Last year, the actor sported a much-discussed man bun for his role in the film "The Great Wall." Matt spoke to Us Weekly about his famous coif, and it was not a walk in the park.

It took half a day to even install.

"I mean they put 700 extensions in, it took 12 hours, and then I had to try and keep them in," he said.

In the film, he plays a European mercenary warrior who is imprisoned at the Great Wall. After the film, which took five months to shoot, was wrapped, Matt couldn't get rid of that bun fast enough.

"By the time they cut them out, it was like a rat's nest," he said. "I took a picture of it. I think there was stuff living in there."

When the Oscar winner was first photographed with the interesting hairstyle, many wondered what it was for and how it grew so fast.

While explaining the look to Graham Norton, Matt said, "I did a movie in China so I was there for about five months with that thing, and we did a press conference at the very end. It was hair extensions. There were 700 hair extensions. It was a full day to put them in. They flew somebody all the way to Bejing to put them in. Then I had to manage that hair. I have a whole new appreciation for my wife and daughter."

At the time, Matt's hair was such a talking point that someone created a parody Twitter account called MattDamon's Ponytail.

When Matt was without the bun, but later got it back (thanks to those extensions,) the Twitter account read, "I'm baaaaack!"