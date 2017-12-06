It's only a matter of time before Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque, files for divorce, at least according to her father.

In an interview with DailyMail.com from his Amsterdam home, Annette's dad, Henri, said, "I have no words for her husband. What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed. She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out."

On Dec. 6, more than a week after Matt was fired from NBC for sexual misconduct, Annette was seen getting breakfast in Sag Harbor, New York, without her wedding ring. Since news of the scandal broke, she had been secluded in her home. Matt was pictured earlier in the week with his wedding ring on while taking his son to school. However, on Dec. 6, he was also pictured without his wedding ring.

"[Annette] is feeling shocked and she is now having sorrow for her children. Me too. Everybody is feeling quite sad," Henri said, adding that he spoke to his daughter last week. "There are also the kids, I don't know what she's doing or who they are going to stay with... The situation is so bad. I have met Matt, he was a nice guy. I feel kind of betrayed. It's my own daughter. I don't know how the kids are doing."

The marriage has reportedly been teetering on the brink of collapse for years.

A weekend report in the New York Post's Page Six said the two have essentially lived separate lives for years. In fact, the report says she tended to stay at the couple's Long Island home in The Hamptons full-time, while he usually spent his weekdays at their ritzy Park Avenue apartment in New York City. They would usually only see each other on the weekends.

Over the years, the disgraced "Today" host has immersed himself into Hollywood circles while his wife spends most of her time on a horse farm that was constructed near their home. Even while Matt and Annette dated, she was essentially a ghost.

"We'd say, 'This woman is a phantom. She doesn't exist,'" "Today" colleague Elizabeth Vargas told People magazine shortly after Matt and Annette's 1998 nuptials. "We teased Matt."

The couple began living separate lives more than seven years ago once stories surfaced hinting at Matt's alleged playboy behavior during the Vancouver Olympics in 2010.

"They play happy families at their Hamptons home on weekends, and then she lets him run off to New York to do 'Today' — and goodness knows what else," a source told RadarOnline in September.