Mayim Bialik is the mother to a new four-legged furry friend. The actress posted an adorable photo to Instagram showing off her new family addition, a special needs kitten.

The actress showed off her adorable addition, which she adopted.

Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y... the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this precious #specialneeds kitten. She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more. Her name is #adamantium bc she has metal inside of her. We call her #Addie #adoptdontshop #ironmancast A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

"Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y... the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this precious #specialneeds kitten," she captioned the selfie. "She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more. Her name is #adamantium bc she has metal inside of her. We call her #Addie #adoptdontshop #ironmancast."

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

The "Big Bang Theory" actress is a self-admitted cat lover -- she once was a special guest at CatConLA -- and has used social media to share images of her felines before.

"I read books on cats. I spend time with my cats. I post a lot on social media about my cats," she told Parade in 2015.

He drools when he's happy. A lot of drool going on right now. Good morning. A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on May 17, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

She told Mashable of her cat Frances, "She's the one who taught us about patience. But it gave us a great set of lessons to learn by having a special cat. You learn the different ways to treat an animal, and that every one animal is different, just like every person is different."