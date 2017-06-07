Mayim Bialik adopts a special needs cat -- see the feline!
Mayim Bialik is the mother to a new four-legged furry friend. The actress posted an adorable photo to Instagram showing off her new family addition, a special needs kitten.
The actress showed off her adorable addition, which she adopted.
"Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y... the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this precious #specialneeds kitten," she captioned the selfie. "She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more. Her name is #adamantium bc she has metal inside of her. We call her #Addie #adoptdontshop #ironmancast."
The "Big Bang Theory" actress is a self-admitted cat lover -- she once was a special guest at CatConLA -- and has used social media to share images of her felines before.
"I read books on cats. I spend time with my cats. I post a lot on social media about my cats," she told Parade in 2015.
She told Mashable of her cat Frances, "She's the one who taught us about patience. But it gave us a great set of lessons to learn by having a special cat. You learn the different ways to treat an animal, and that every one animal is different, just like every person is different."