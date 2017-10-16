Megyn Kelly just cannot catch a break.

A new report in Page Six reveals that the ratings for "Megyn Kelly Today" were down, as viewership has fallen from .77 ratings points on Monday to .54 last Tuesday.

"It's a possible all-time low for 'Today.' It may even be lower than her [Fox] cable show. [NBC News president] Noah [Oppenheim] and [NBC News and MSNBC chairman] Andy [Lack] are in big trouble," a source told the paper.

The source also commented on Megyn's recent appearance on MSNBC, saying it was "unthinkable" and "not a good sign," as talent from "Today" like Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie would not be on MSNBC.

Another NBC insider countered, saying on Friday that Megyn's numbers were up "double-digits" as compared to the previous week. That insider also explained, "NBC News anchors appear frequently on MSNBC."

Megyn's been hit with a barrage of bad press since taking over the third hour of "Today." She's been criticized by her interview subjects, namely Debra Messing and Jane Fonda, and blamed for a decline in ratings for "Kathie Lee and Hoda," who she precedes in the show.

The former Fox News host has also been slammed as having a "likability" problem, with Page Six reporting that a poll found Megyn less popular with viewers than Matt Lauer, at his lowest, when Ann Curry was fired from the show.