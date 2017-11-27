Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown and her ex Stephen Belafonte seem to be playing nice, and they've now struck another deal in their bitter divorce.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Since the duo split earlier this year, Mel has publicly stated she and Stephen made sex tapes, and she feared that those tapes would get out. She no longer has to worry about that.

According to TMZ, as part of a new deal, Stephen has agreed to destroy any compromising videos of Melanie. Stephen will also receive an unspecified amount of spousal support for the next three years.

Mel and Stephen share six-year-old daughter Madison. As part of the agreement, neither parent will pay child support, but they'll share joint legal custody of the girl.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

It was in early November that the duo settled their overtly nasty domestic violence case, which was part of their divorce. At that time, TMZ said the Mel had withdrawn her domestic violence restraining order against Stephen, as part of a settlement. The agreement made it possible for Stephen to see Madison, who he was prohibited from going near as part of the restraining order.

BEI/Shutterstock

The feuding duo has also settled their division of property. In fact, under terms of the newly reported settlement, Mel and Stephen have agreed to sell their home and divvy up the profits.

Mel and Stephen's divorce has been incredibly vitriolic. She's alleged abuse and claimed in court documents that Stephen impregnated their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, and used Mel's money to get an abortion. Mel has admitted that she and Stephen had a sexual relationship with the nanny.