Melanie Brown's dad has passed following a battle with cancer, the former Spice Girl announced on Sunday, March 5, saying he is now "free."

The "America's Got Talent" judge shared a photo of presumably her and her sister holding their dad's hand.

It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:23am PST

"It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday," she wrote. "Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years."

She added, "Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve

With love and respect.

Melanie and Danielle Brown x

Be Free Dad."

Danielle shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram page.

TMZ reported that next week's "America's Got Talent" filming has been canceled in the wake of the news.

Rest in peace, Martin.