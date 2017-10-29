Mick Jagger, 74, is showing no signs of slowing down in the love department.

Rex USA

Insiders at The Sun have linked the dad of 8 with 22-year-old Noor Alfallah, a new grad film producer from Beverly Hills.

The young beauty visited Mick in Paris while he was there playing shows with the Rolling Stones for their No Filter tour in October.

"Mick still has his ­legendary charm, but even the band were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him," the source said via Mail Online. "They are both single and seemed to have a lot of fun together, so everyone just let them get on with it."

The lovebirds allegedly enjoyed a number of dinner dates together in the City of Lights and were spotted at each other's hotels on various occasions.

Plus, Noor was definitely in attendance at one of the band's shows at the U Arena.

Mick was reportedly introduced to Noor through a mutual friend, film producer Brett Ratner.

He's only recently been single since splitting from Melanie Hamrick, 31, with whom he shares daughter Deveraux, 10 months.

Before Melanie, Mick was in a relationship with the late L'Wren Scott for 13 years. The fashion designer passed away in 2014.