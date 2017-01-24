Millie Bobby Brown is now a model.

The 12-year-old "Stranger Things" star is the new face of Calvin Klein by Appointment.

On Jan. 23, Calvin Klein shared a snap of the breakout star wearing a multicolored fringed T-shirt and red slacks.

Said the fashion house, "A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally."

The actress shared the same image with the caption, "I am so honored to be a part of this."

Creative director Peter Mulier explained that the new project is "about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears."

The young actress now joins a long list of celebrities who have modeled for the company.

The brand's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, said in a statement, "Calvin Klein is not only about iconic underwear and jeans -- it's about so much more. Calvin Klein By Appointment 1-14 is very much about celebrating the American woman and American fashion."

Millie has had one heck of a run in her professional life at the ripe age of 12. She's also gained a new best friend in the form of Maddie Ziegler since breaking out in Hollywood.

"She is my best friend, actually. We're very, very good friends," Millie told Ellen DeGeneres of her relationship with the dancer. "We've only known each other for about five months now. ... She's so inspiring to me."

The two even recently had a sleepover.

"She was like, 'Do you want to come over?' and I was like, 'Sure!'" Millie explained of how the sleepover happened. "So, I go over, and at 3 in the morning, the fire alarm comes on. We all had to get rushed out of her apartment building. I'm crying because I'm like, 'My first sleepover's ruined!"'

Added the adorable preteen, "So, yeah, we've been through a lot."