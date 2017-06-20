Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy may have died after he choked on an egg in the hospital, according to a new report.

The highly-respected rapper died on June 20 after being hospitalized in Las Vegas for sickle cell anemia, a statement said. TMZ reported, though, that officials are trying to find out if his death was caused by the choking or the sickle cell symptoms he'd been battling for days.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep," a statement read on June 20. "Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time."

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ said that Prodigy had to be pulled out of a fan meet-and-greet event after a performance in Vegas on June 17 because the was "struggling." The extreme desert heat, it appears, exacerbated his sickle cell problem (it was around 110 degrees that evening).

"The disease made him prone to dehydration and weakened his immune system," the website reported.

After Prodigy was pulled, he headed to his hotel room. However, his problems got worse, so he was hospitalized.

RIP.