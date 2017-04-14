Some obsessions just don't come cheap! Model Erin Heatherton has the world of beauty at her disposal, but she can't live without one particular product: the Golden Touch Magnetic Mask by Adore.

Here's the problem: that product retails for $1,000!

The mask, she told Us Weekly, is her "obsession."

"It's INSANE!," she said. "Using it the first time was probably more exciting than trying/wearing mascara for the first time — taking it off was more fun than I can even explain."

Heather, for the record, is the face of Adore beauty products, so it should come as no surprise that she is using her best sales pitch for the pricey item. Still, though, she says she's an avid user and believer in the line.

"I love the concept and message behind the brand's Adore Yourself campaign," she told the mag. "Plus, they only use organic ingredients and I share the same holistic approach to beauty and skincare. My skin has truly never looked healthier since I started using the line."

Erin, who once dated Leonardo DiCaprio, isn't known to wear heavy coats of makeup when she's not in front of the camera.

"I don't like to wear makeup in my free time, so my skin care routine is all the more important," the former Victoria's Secret model said. "I don't leave the house before taking time to wash and moisturize my skin."

As a top model in the world, Erin, who counts Goldie Hawn as her beauty icon, said she's learned a thing or two about looking your best, or at least cheating the camera into thinking that.

Asked is she has any makeup hacks, she said, "My favorite look is a shortcut I learned from shooting swimwear. A little serum on skin for dewiness, then an eyelash curl, tinted lip balm/cheekstain, maybe some mascara — that's all you need to look polished."