Natalie Maines's estranged husband wants more... money, that is.

In July, the Dixie Chicks singer and her ex, Adrian Pasdar, announced that they had split after 17 years of marriage. The couple shares sons Jackson Slade, 16, and Beckett Finn, 13, who they have agreed to split physical and legal custody of.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Originally, neither Natalie nor Adrian asked for spousal support, but according to The Blast, he has changed his tune.

In their July filing, the duo cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. At the time, Natalie's rep called it a "private family matter."

Natalie and Adrian, who stars in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," met while attending Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Robison Strayer's wedding in 1999. She was a bridesmaid, while he was a groomsman.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The next year, following a Dixie Chicks concert, Natalie and Adrian had a quickie wedding, tying the knot on June 24, 2000 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Adrian told TV Guide at the time,"We got the $29.95 special: They played 'Here Comes the Bride,' we said 'I do,' wrote a check and split."