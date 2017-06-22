The one where Phoebe Buffay gets a spinoff!

A new report claimed on June 22 that Lisa Kudrow is in "serious talks" with "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman about a spin-off show based on her beloved and quirky character Phoebe Buffay.

Gregory Pace / BEI / REX/Shutterstock

In Touch quoted a source who said Lisa and Marta -- who work together on Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" -- are thinking about possible story lines.

Phoebe "would probably be divorced now and living back in [New York City,]" the source told the mag. "It's only natural that she would occasionally bump into her old Central Perk gang."

Warner Bros. Television / Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions / REX/Shutterstock

Fans of the legendary TV show have long clamored for a reunion or reprise of "Friends," but that hasn't happened. In May, Marta told Us Weekly that a reunion was "never happening."

The uber-popular show aired from 1994 to 2004 and, to this day, is still widely watched in syndication.

"I know, [rumors] happen all the time! Not happening," she said, "not ever."

Bright/Kauffm/REX/Shutterstock

Although a Phoebe spinoff wouldn't exactly be a reunion show, there would certainly be a hope that perhaps she can get the gang together again at least for cameos, if nothing else.

"It would be an epic TV moment," the source said. "If there's anyone that can make that happen, it's Lisa."

Last year, Martha told Us Weekly that she was surprised at how popular the show still is, 13 years after its last episode aired.

"For me, why go back to that territory again? I get to do ['Grace and Frankie'] what I loved about 'Friends," which is, make a show that's got some hope and joy to it and explore something completely new," she said. "That was about a certain time in your life, and I had just left [the] 'Friends' time."

In early May, Jennifer Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green, said that "Friends" wouldn't work in the day and age because of technology.

"We were jokingly saying that if 'Friends' was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones," she said on Arianna Huffington's new Thrive Global Podcast. "There would be no actual episodes or conversations."

Well, if Phoebe is indeed getting her own show, we'll be there for you!