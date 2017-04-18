Will you accept this shave? With one swoop of a razor, Nick Viall is looking awfully different these days.

The "Dancing With The Stars" contestant shaved his beard and he's almost unrecognizable.

Going with the boyish shave..fully embracing Pinocchio tomorrow night 🤥. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

"Going with the boyish shave..fully embracing Pinocchio tomorrow night," he wrote while showing off his new look.

Of his new fresh-faced look, he told E! "It's mixed reviews, but I'll probably grow [the beard] back…I expect maybe a small, light beard next week."

Taylor Hill / Getty Images North America

The "Bachelor" alum later shared another beardless image with his DWTS partner Peta Murgatroyd in Disney-inspired outfits.

We just decided to go ahead and own it. #dwts #disneynight 🤥. 🙏🏻 vote: abc.com and 1800-868-3409 A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

"We just decided to go ahead and own it," he wrote.

On April 17, Nick and Peta performed "I've Got No Strings" by Dickie Jones in honor of Pinocchio. They received their best scores yet, which is big since he's been on the brink of elimination.

"It would have been a real bummer and honestly disappointing to get the scores that we did and have the performance that we had only to go home tonight. I feel rejuvenated. It's a big week next week," he told E! News after his performance. "I don't think we're going to take anything for granted. I certainly don't want to get off this high and kind of come back down next week. We just have to bust our butts and hopefully keep it going."