Nick Viall is back on Vanessa Grimaldi's turf.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

On May 27 -- 11 days after "The Bachelor" star Nick dropped his fiancée off at a Los Angeles airport -- Nick, 36, and Vanessa, 29, were reunited in her hometown of Montreal.

She shared a selfie of the two of them on a bed together, captioning it, "Reunited with my Americano 🇨🇦🇺🇸#saturday #mtl."

According to E! News, it's Nick's first trip back to Canada since hometown dates.

"It's Nick's first trip to Montreal since filming the show," a source told E! News exclusively. "He didn't really get to see that much during their hometown date, the visit was so short."

They're set to spend about a week there together, added the source. "It's really his first chance to check out the city. Also, they're spending time with Vanessa's family," the source explained to E!. "[When Nick was on] 'Dancing with the Stars,' she really supported him. Now, he's going there to support her."

Nick also documented the start of his visit on social media.

"Really enjoying the sights of Montreal 💕," he cheekily captioned a photo of a sleeping Vanessa.

Nick posted moments from his trip on Instagram Stories too, including videos of himself on a plane and driving Vanessa around as she tells him about a sugar factory, reports E! She shared an Instagram Story clip of Nick at an Italian bakery.

It's unclear where the couple -- who are engaged to be married -- will live as their relationship progresses. Chicago transplant Nick is based in L.A., while Vanessa, a second source told E!, "does not plan on staying in Los Angeles permanently as of now," though she'll travel back to California with Nick when he leaves Montreal before heading back to Canada for her No Better You charity fundraiser later this summer.