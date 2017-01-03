For nearly a month, there has been wide speculation that Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Meek Mill have split. It seems that this could be a case of where there's smoke, there's fire.

Both Nicki and Meek performed in Miami on New Year's Eve at separate venues -- she was at E11even nightclub and he was at Dream Nightclub, just two miles down the road. Despite the proximity to each other, they didn't see each other (at least in public).

TMZ reported that after Nicki's 11:30 pm performance, she stayed to party. Meek, however, didn't arrive at Dream until 2:40 am, which would have given him ample time to catch her performance and be there to share a smooch when the clock stuck midnight.

A day prior, Meek was in New York City without Nicki. Then, on Jan. 1, he was at Miami's LIV nightclub, but, again, she was nowhere in sight.

The celebrity website said the two didn't spend Christmas together either.

This all just fans the flames of what has been lingering for the past month. On Dec. 11, Nicki shared a cryptic Instagram post that mentioned she "dodged a bullet," but she gave no further details. However, not long after that, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Meek deleted his Instagram account.

The split talk began when the "Anaconda" rapper posted a photo of Chanel sandals, gifted to her by her celebrity wardrobe stylist Sinceré Armani.

"Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out," she captioned the photo along with the hashtag "Best Thing U Never Had," a nod to Beyoncé's 2011 breakup ballad "Best Thing I Never Had."

Nicki and Meek have been together since late 2014. In April 2015, they were hit with engagement rumors when he gave her a 15-carat diamond ring. She would later deny that the two were engaged, but said she was foreseeing a family in her future.

"If I'm done with my fifth album and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother," she told Complex in November 2014. "I have definitely put off the wife thing because I don't want people in my business. I'd rather not do anything that's going to be on paper, but I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I've always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head."