Nicki Minaj will be a witness for the defense in her brother's child rape trial in New York, according to the New York Post.

The rapper will be "the crux of the defense," the report, posted on Oct. 19, said.

In late 2015, Jelani Maraj was arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. He was booked on first-degree rape and first-degree sexual conduct against the preteen (the alleged victim was Jelani's stepdaughter.) Nicki reportedly paid his $100,000 bail to spring him from jail at the time.

In his opening statements, Jelani's lawyer, David Schwartz, said that his client is not only innocent, but claimed that whole case was an attempt to extort millions from Nicki, alleging that the girl's mother "related to Nicki that, 'I can make the charges go away for $25 million.'"

Prosecutors say Jelani forced himself on the girl several times a week.

Assistant District Attorney Emma Slain, the prosecutor in the case, told the court that it was her younger brother who revealed that allegations, claiming he'd been beaten after he saw Jelani having sex with the girl.

Prosecutors say a pair of the girl's pajama pants contained Jelani's DNA.

The defense doesn't argue that Jelani's DNA was found, but argued that the girl's mother put the DNA on the pants and set him up in an attempt to get money.

"Why would [the mother] lie and force her children to lie? I can give you 25 million reasons why," the Post reported Jelani's lawyer as telling the jury. "[The girl's mother] became obsessed with Nicki Minaj — getting her hands on her money."

The lawyer called the mother "evil," saying she targeted Jelani "trying to get him to marry her, and then just four months after they were married, we have this."

It's not known when Nicki will take the stand to speak on her brother's defense.