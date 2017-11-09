Nicki Minaj's older brother, Jelani Maraj, was found guilty of raping his stepdaughter in a New York courtroom.

The New York Post reported that Jelani appeared "stone-faced as the verdict" was read on Nov. 9.

The crime carries a possible sentence of life behind bars.

In late 2015, Jelani was arrested and accused of raping his then 12-year-old girl stepdaughter. He was booked on first-degree rape and first-degree sexual misconduct against the preteen. Nicki reportedly paid his $100,000 bail to spring him from jail at the time.

In his opening statements, Jelani's lawyer, David Schwartz, said that his client is not only innocent, but claimed that whole case was an attempt to extort millions from Nicki, alleging that the girl's mother "related to Nicki that, 'I can make the charges go away for $25 million.'"

The girl, now 13, took the stand in court and detailed the abuse, which she said occurred while Jelani was married to her mom.

Prosecutors said in court that a pair of the girl's pajama pants contained Jelani's DNA.

The defense didn't argue that Jelani's DNA was found, but argued that the girl's mother put the DNA on the pants and set him up in an attempt to get money.

"Why would [the mother] lie and force her children to lie? I can give you 25 million reasons why," the Post reported Jelani's lawyer as telling the jury. "[The girl's mother] became obsessed with Nicki Minaj — getting her hands on her money."

Nicki, who was rumored to be taking the stand in defense of her brother, didn't attend the trial.