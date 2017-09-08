Olivia Newton-John has stepped out for the first time since revealing her cancer has returned, and it was all for a good cause.

The 68-year-old singer made a rare red carpet appearance on Friday at the ONJ Masquerade Gala in Melbourne, Australia, where she raised money for her ONJ Cancer, Wellness and Research Centre at an Australian hospital.

Olivia looked lovely and healthy in a black pantsuit with a white blouse, pearls, fingerless gloves and sparkly shoes. Her husband of nine years, John Easterling, accompanied her, looking sharp in a tuxedo. A smiling Olivia seemed to be having a blast on the red carpet, posing with a masquerade mask and sneaking kisses with John.

She explained that the event was "even more significant for me as I go through my own 25-year recurrence" and that she was "winning over cancer."

Stars like Delta Goodrem, a fellow cancer survivor, and Bindi Irwin also attended in support of Olivia. Bindi celebrated Olivia's strength at the gala: "She is always beaming with love and light and love and happiness, no matter what challenge she's faced with. She's always so strong for everybody."

Earlier this year, Newton-John revealed that 25 years after beating breast cancer, her disease had returned and spread to her back. In 1992, she underwent a partial mastectomy, breast reconstruction and chemotherapy.

Since her recent diagnosis, she has been lying low, postponing scheduled tour dates in North America in order to get treatment. But she always remained optimistic. She told People Magazine, "I'm totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others!"

Olivia will appear on Australia's 60 Minutes on Sunday, in what looks to be a very emotional interview. "Of course it's scary, I'd be lying if I said it wasn't scary but I intend to be healthy," she says in a preview clip. "I've had and I'm having an amazing life, so... everyone goes through something."