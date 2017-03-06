Over the years, Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has gone under the knife multiple times and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars changing her look. She now says those surgeries left her "mutilated."

The model and former MTV reality star spoke to Women's Day and admitted to getting work done at an early age. She now says she's removed multiple fillers from her lips and face.

It's been reported that Chloe, 31, spent over $400,000 on plastic surgery over the years, including getting a nose job, breast augmentations, Botox and filler.

"All those things were a disaster," she said. "Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18, left me looking mutilated."

In 2016, she finally fixed her botched surgery.

"Now I'm a 32DD and I love my body and love showing my new boobs off," she said. Her famous mother, she added, "supported my surgery decisions because she knew how unhappy I was before."

Throughout her life, Chloe has battled eating disorders and substance addiction, but has finally stayed sober. In fact, she said she corrected her botched boob job last year as a "reward for myself for my sobriety."

Several years ago there was a report that claimed she had a rib removed so she could have a smaller waist, but she said that is an "absolute lie."

"I'd never dream of removing a vital part of my anatomy," she said. "I wear a waist trainer and work out to stay in shape."

Not only has Chloe comes to terms with her body, but she's also now comfortable with being the daughter of a superstar singer and actress.

In 2015, she told Access Hollywood, "There was a lot of pain. Even now I get comments saying 'stop riding on your mother's coattails' and all this nonsense. It is hard to be in the shadow of somebody so incredible and perfect, and I'm far from perfect.

"I've been through a lot of things, and having millions of people watch those things and judge me without knowing me has actually perpetuated those problems."