They're giving it another shot!

Nearly eight years after they broke up -- and almost five years after they ended a bitter custody battle over daughter Krishna -- Padma Lakshmi and Adam Dell are back on.

The "Top Chef" host and the venture capitalist have once again become "romantically involved," reports Page Six.

It happened as they spent more time together with their daughter, who turns 7 in February.

"She's taking it slow... seeing how it goes," a friend of Padma's told Page Six. "They both love that child so much, they're putting the past behind them."

Padma, added the friend, "just is being very cautious and private to protect Krishna, regardless of what happens. She's forgiven the past and giving this a try."

DailyMail.com published photos of Padma, 46, and Adam, 47, together with Krishna in Washington for the Women's March on Jan. 21.

It's a remarkable change of heart for the pair, especially considering their complicated and dramatic history.

In March 2016, Padma got candid with Matt Lauer on the "Today" show as she talked about a time when she didn't realize who Krishna's father was after she got pregnant because she was dating two men following her divorce from author Salman Rushdie.

"It probably wasn't the best choice, but it was the choice that I made at the time," she explained.

The India-born beauty added, "I didn't want to be in a serious relationship. I was still really hurting from my divorce. I probably shouldn't have been with anybody and just taken the time I needed for myself. But I was presented with two very different, very interesting men. Men do it all the time. I chose to do it, and I was open with the men involved. I'm going to own my history."

One of the men was the late billionaire Teddy Forstmann. The other man in the picture was Adam, who she later discovered was Krishna's biological father.

She and Adam, who'd parted ways in 2009 after about two years of seeing each other, fought over custody and visitation as well as their daughter's last name. When Krishna was 2, a judge granted Adam more time with the little girl and ruled that her last name would be changed to Lakshmi-Dell.

Padma has said that despite knowing that Krishna was not his daughter, Teddy stayed by their side and ultimately left part of his fortune to Krishna upon his death in 2011.

In her 2016 memoir Love, Loss and What We Ate, which is dedicated to the late billionaire, Padma praised Teddy, writing, "He wasn't going to leave my side... Maybe he didn't know if he could stay in a romantic relationship with me or not. I think neither of us knew what was going to happen, but he was resolute in making sure I wasn't alone. He held my hand and he held it very publicly."

Padma's rep did not comment to Page Six about the star's rekindled romance with Adam.