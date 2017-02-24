While she burst onto the scene via reality TV, don't expect Paris Hilton to jump back into that forum ever again -- and it's not from a lack of options.

"My team gets calls every single day with offers for reality TV but I am so busy running my empire that I don't have time for it," the former star of "The Simple Life" told Plastik magazine. "I feel like I have been there and done that and it's not a priority in my life. I am more interested in being a businesswoman."

Without many people realizing it, Paris has become a certified tycoon, with 50 boutique stores, 19 product lines and 20 fragrances, all while being a highly-paid DJ.

"The most challenging part has been people taking me seriously," she said. "They are always so surprised when I come prepared to meetings and that I am well versed in whatever business venture we are discussing."

Last year, the socialite had similar sentiments while speaking with Harper's Bazaar, "For beautiful women, people don't look past that to see they are actually intelligent as well. I love proving people wrong. It's my favorite thing. They always say, 'Wow—I really had no clue.'"

While she focuses on her new man, Paris welcomes the responsibilities that come with being in the public eye.

"I love that I can be a role model and inspiration to young women. I am all about girl power," she told Plastik. "I love being an inspiration to girls who want to be independent women and build their own brand and business and showing them that if you work hard and focus, dreams can come true."

When asked what advice she would give girls wanting to become entrepreneurs, she said, "My advice would be to continue to work hard and surround yourself with good people and a great team who really want the best for you. Also, don't let it get to your head and always treat your fans with love and respect."

While you were busy thinking Paris was living too simple of a life, she was busy building her self-made worth, which is reportedly at $100 million.