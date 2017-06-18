Paris Jackson continues to take 2017 by storm.

The King of Pop's daughter is now gracing the cover of Vogue Australia while showing off her toned midriff in a blue crop top.

Paris posted an image of the cover to Instagram while praising the magazine, saying she is "so very grateful" for the opportunity to be on the cover, which is available on June 26.

"One of the first interviews where my words haven't been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source! so thankful. please check it out," she wrote.

The cover hints that the entire interview is done via text message, as to show her words in their entirely.

The images are a sight to behold, as well. In one image inside the mag, Paris poses braless while wearing floral print dress with a deep neckline exceeding past her breasts.

In texting with the Australian-based mag, Paris indicated she plans to visit The Land Down Under, saying that the country holds a special place in her heart.

"My parentals [Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe] got married there so it's for sure on my bucket list to go," she said. "Plus Bluesfest always has the grooviest set list so maybe one year I'll hit it up."

WENN.com

The cover marks just another milestone in Paris' breakthrough 2017. In addition to the Vogue cover, she has graced the covers of Rolling Stone and Harper's Bazaar, scored an acting gig with Lee Daniels, presented an award at the Grammys and launched a career as a model. She also took part in a Madonna-inspired photo shoot under the Eiffel Tower for Chanel.

"Paris is in a very happy place. She is pursuing her creative interests... and feels like this is finally her time," a source close to Paris told "ET" after the Chanel shoot. "She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead."