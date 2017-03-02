Paris Jackson has made it official -- she is now a model.

Michael Jackson's daughter announced on Instagram that she has signed on with IMG Model, a top modeling agency that represents Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Baldwin, Nina Agdal, Karlie Kloss, and others.

"Thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed," Paris wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her in a high fashion campaign.

The agency also shared the news on it's Instagram page, indicating that it's "now representing" Paris.

"Paris is in a very happy place, she is pursuing her creative interests as an 18-year-old woman and feels like this is finally her time," a source close to Paris told Entertainment Tonight last month. "She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead."

The King of Pop's daughter has modeled for magazines in the past, so being in front of the camera is nothing new for her. In January, she stunned in a photo shoot for Chanel under Paris' Eiffel Tower.

Paris will also take her talents to the small screen this year, too, and will be featured in Lee Daniels' "Star," a spin-off of Fox's hit "Empire."

It will be Paris' first acting gig, something she has said she wants to get involved in.

It really is shaping up to be a breakout year for Paris. In January, she graced the cover of Rolling Stone and opened up about her sometimes tragic life.

In the chat, Paris admits to attempting suicide multiple times when she was 15 years old.

"It was just once that it became public," she said. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

Modeling, she says, helps with her self-esteem.

"Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't," she told the mag. "But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me -- and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it's selfish."