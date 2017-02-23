In the raging custody war that seems to get more volatile by the week, Paula Patton is alleging that her ex-husband Robin Thicke tried to curry favor with the social worker charged with protecting their son by taking the woman to an expensive dinner.

TMZ obtained the documents filed by the actress in which she claims Robin and his attorney went behind her back in communicating with the Department of Children and Family Services staff. She says that Robin wined and dined the DCFS case worker at Nobu, a ritzy sushi restaurant.

Robin's team is laughing off Paula's claims, saying that the singer did, in fact, take their 6-year-old son Julian to Nobu and a case worker was there, but only because it's mandated that a court monitor be present for any visit Robin has with his son.

Robin's rep says the case worker did not eat or even sit at their dinner table.

Paula also accused Robin of falsely reporting to law enforcement she had kidnapped Julian, alleging her ex tampered with the custody order to make it look like she was kidnapping their son.

Robin's rep admits that his client did contacted police last month, but said he only did so when he couldn't reach Paula for 10 days.

"Paula thinks Robin was trying to embarrass and humiliate her by having cops arrest her in front of Julian," TMZ said.

The custody battle for Julian has been nothing short of intense, which both Paula and Robin often accusing the other of violating agreements or restraining orders.

On Feb. 17, Paula refused to turn over their son at a park and said Robin violated a restraining order by coming too close. Police were called, but no arrests were made.

Under the current court order, Robin gets to visit with his son three times a week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each visit lasts a few hours but can only be done in the presence of a court monitor.

On Feb. 8, Robin's lawyers pleaded with a judge to amend the order so that he can visit Julian without the presence the monitor, but a judge upheld the current order.

The judge's decision came as Robin and Paula are entrenched in a nasty custody battle over their son. In late January, a judge granted a restraining order against Robin in the wake of concerns that he'd abused Julian and ordered him to stay away from his son, Paula and her mother.

Robin has admitted to spanking his son, but has denied he's abused him.

In early February, it was reported that Paula had softened on the issue and agreed to let Robin see Julian a few days a week with a court monitor.