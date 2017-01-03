Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are going to be parents to a baby boy "very soon," according to the child's soon-to-be uncle.

Like, very, very soon.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Val Chmerkovskiy posted a video to Instagram apologizing for missing the evening's "Dancing With the Stars: Live!" show because of the pregnancy.

Amazing news. I'm about to be an uncle! Family means the most to me so I'm with them now. Sadly I'll be missing the show tonight in Richmond but I'll be back in Lancaster tomorrow. Love y'all. and appreciate you understanding. I'll make it up to you🙏🏻 #dwtstour A video posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:25am PST

"Richmond, Virginia, I love you guys," Val said. "As all of you know, I'm expecting to be an uncle very soon. My sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd is literally delivering the baby as soon as I'm done with this video hopefully. But I'll be back on the road tomorrow and somehow I promise I will make it up to you, Richmond, Virginia. Thank you so much and enjoy the show."

He captioned the apologetic video by saying, "Amazing news. I'm about to be an uncle! Family means the most to me so I'm with them now. Sadly I'll be missing the show tonight in Richmond but I'll be back in Lancaster tomorrow. Love y'all. and appreciate you understanding. I'll make it up to you🙏 #dwtstour."

Just a day before Val's video, the excited father-to-be shared an image of Peta in the hospital.

But first...a little make up 😝 A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

"But first...a little make up 😝," Maksim wrote of his fiance touching up while in the bed.

In mid-December, Peta shared multiple images to Instagram from her blue-themed baby shower.

🍭I want a baby shower EVERY weekend🍭Huge thank you to @goodiebox_bakeshop for making my guests the most delicious (my favorite) chocolate on chocolate cake and other delectable goodies 🍰🍦 #babychmerkovskiy A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:38pm PST

"I want a baby shower EVERY weekend," she captioned a photo that shows her huge spread of candy and sweets, along with words "Oh Boy" written above a three-tiered cake.

Maskim and Peta, both "Dancing With The Stars" pros, got engaged in 2015 after dating on and off for three years.