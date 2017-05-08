This is going to be one royally expensive wedding! The upcoming nuptials between Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will not be cheap.

Experts are predicting that the May 20 wedding will cost around $320,000.

Bridebook, a wedding planning site and app in the United Kingdom, predicted that the wedding will have a price tag that is 15 times more than the typical U.K. wedding.

Bridebook founder Hamish Shephard believes that Duchess Kate's sister has "purposefully chosen to work with a number of superb British brands for her big day, helping to support them and showcase how brilliantly the English 'do weddings."

In other words, there's a method to the madness.

Hamish added, "Weddings have become increasingly lavish over recent years mainly due to couples getting married when they are older, and hence being able to spend more, and social media raising everyone's expectations of a wedding."

The wedding is expected to be flush with royalty and celebrities.

The wedding planning site breaks down the expected costs for such a high-profile event. While the couple will marry at Pippa's parents' home, just getting Michael and Carol Middleton's place ready for the event is expected to cost more than $70,000. Catering for the event should ring in at around $76,000.

While nothing is confirmed, Giles Deacon is rumored to be designing Pippa dress, which is estimated to cost about $11,000. The highly-detailed breakdown anticipates over 200 bottles of champagne being consumed, which will cost more than $19,000. Another $17,000 is expected to be spent on flowers.

"Traditionally the bride's parents would pay for the whole wedding, however this is only the case in 23 percent of weddings now," Hamish said. "So it is likely both the couple themselves and the groom's parents are contributing, so Carole and Michael Middleton can breathe easy."