Police were called to shut down a dispute that Jon and Kate Gosselin got into over their children.

The incident took place on Aug. 22. No one was arrested or cited.

Amy Sussman / WireImage

TMZ reported that Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, police were called to a dentist's office to sort things out when the two parents began arguing about one of their eight children. The website said that the augment was essentially over transportation. One of the parents took their daughter to the dentist, but the two fought over who was going to take her home.

During the course of the argument, the former couple began invoking their custody arrangement, which was settled seven years ago, but kept private.

ABC via Getty Images

Jon ended up taking the child with him, TMZ said, and cops told the pair to speak to a judge if they feel the need to change their custody arrangement, which involves some type of shared custody.

Jon seems to have a bit of an odd relationship with several of his kids. In 2016, he told Steve Harvey that he hadn't seen them all together in years. In addition, he never actually knows which kids he's going to see in advance, despite spending every other weekend with some of his children.

"I only get what I get," he said, prompting Steve to ask him to elaborate. "With my custody, I do the logistics, so I have to go to the house to get the kids or I have to go to the bus stop to get the kids. So I pull up to the gate, and whoever comes down the driveway, that's who I get. I'm not privy to any information, I don't know who I'm going to get."

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

He and Kate, he added, don't speak at all.

"There is no co-parenting," Jon said. "I would love to co-parent but I don't see it happening… We don't talk. Zero… We talk in court."