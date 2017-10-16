Police in Washington are still diving head first into a rape investigation against Nelly, despite the fact that his accuser is reportedly no longer cooperating and wants the whole thing dropped.

Eugene Powers/WENN.com

TMZ reported that police in Auburn, Washington, are "undeterred by the accuser's noncooperation with the investigation" and are still planning to present a case to the prosecutor's office sometime within the next week.

On Oct. 7, a woman claimed that Nelly raped her while on his tour bus in Washington. The rapper vehemently denied that claim. Still, he was booked on second degree rape charges. However, a week later, TMZ said the woman wanted the charges dropped and refused to testify against Nelly.

The rapper's lawyer said the accuser's "reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was-a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially."

Police have indicated that they don't need the accuser to cooperate, although it does make the case more challenging.

Jeff Halstead / ZUMA / Splash

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told TMZ he's confident the case will be closed based on the evidence.

"I would expect the police to do their due diligence," he said.

Nelly took to Twitter after he was booked to tell his fans in a series of messages that he is innocent.

"Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation," he said. "I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation."

He continued "I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you."