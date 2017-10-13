When Jessica Alba has her third child, he or she will bookend her family.

She and her husband Cash Warren are officially done after this child, she says.

"Last one," she told E! News when asked if she and Cash were going to continue expanding the family.

Aside from being a mother to Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, Jessica is also an actress and founder of The Honest Company. How does she find time to wear all of those hats?

"I think it's the quality of time that you put in at work and how you're fed at work and what you bring home," she says. "And also what you let go of when you come home."

She added, "A happy work place actually makes for a healthier person and healthier children. If you work five hours a day but you hate your job, your attitude when you come home and what that imposes on your kids outlook and their life and their relationship with them, it actually really affects it. But if you're happy -- even if you come home late and you're working long hours -- if they see that you're happy and you're in a good mood and you're present with them that's way better than you spending ten hours a day with them in misery."

E! also asked how she manages her children's happiness while letting them still be kids.

"I want them to get into the dirt and play," she said. "You know it's important for kids to be exposed to things in the environment. If you put a bubble around them, then their immune systems actually are weaker so it is important for that. I think there's a balance between filth and sharing snot and then letting them get dirty, right? There's a balance. So washing hands is important in the house."

The actress said she also tries to be a good influence on her kids.

"Your kids are just going to really mirror what you do," she explained. "If you're sitting there chowing on processed food and fake food all the time, and you don't have any healthy options and you're trying to only make then eat differently, they're going to see that you're a hypocrite. So I think it's like walking the walk and not just talking the talk."