All bets are off -- for money that is -- as rumors whirl that Prince Harry's engagement is imminent.

Page Six is reporting that a top London bookmaker has paused all bets as to whether Harry and actress Meghan Markle will be married in 2018.

Jessica Bridge, a rep from British betting site Ladbrokes, told People that it appears as if the official announcement that the duo has gotten engaged will "be confirmed imminently."

Euan Cherry/WENN.com

The online gambling site will not be taking any more bets on the 2018 royal wedding following a report that the "Suits" star was spotted shopping in London earlier this week.

According to the British press, the actress has already had a private meeting with the Prince's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Markle spent Thanksgiving in California with her family before she will reportedly begin moving in with her boyfriend in London. The royal couple have been together for more than a year now, and as things have heated up more and more, the young Prince has requested some amount of privacy (if possible) from the eager media.

There has not been any official comment from the Palace on the rumors.