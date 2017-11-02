Prince Jackson crashes on motorcycle, rushed to hospital
Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson's eldest child, was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 2 after crashing his motorcycle due to slick roads in Los Angeles.
He has already been released after being checked out.
According to TMZ, Prince lost control of his Harley Davidson during a light rain storm. Initially, his injuries looked as if they could be quite severe, and he was transported to a nearby emergency room in an ambulance.
Prince even tweeted a photo from inside the ambulance of his feet as he was strapped into a gurney.
At the hospital, it was determined that he got away unharmed -- no broken bones. After being released from the hospital, Prince went straight to class at Loyola Marymount University.
Prince often posts images of his bike or him riding it. Last month he even shared several videos of him riding the motorcycle through the streets of Los Angeles, which he shit with a GoPro.
On Sept. 23, he even posted a picture of him and his sister, Paris Jackson, riding on the bike.
"Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider," he captioned the image.
