Prosecutors in Iowa filed court documents that claimed that "Bachelor" star Chris Soules bought booze before his fatal accident involving a tractor.

The court documents obtained by TMZ allege that Chris could have been drinking based off of what was found in the car.

The reality TV star's legal team recently argued that felony charges should be dropped because he called 911 and tended to the victim until paramedics arrived. But, Chris left before law enforcement arrived.

TMZ reported that prosecutors weren't moved by Chris' argument, saying he left out several key components, which included "an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident."

How the prosecutors know this isn't known, but they certainly could have surveillance video.

Chris was not charged with DUI following the accident, but prosecutors have a solid reason for that: since Chris fled that scene, his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at the time of the crash will never be known. Also, it was previously reported that Chris refused to leave his home for several hours once officers arrived, so his BAC could have certainly showed him to be completely sober when officials were finally able to test him.

The former "Dancing With The Stars" alum was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that results in death.

On May 1, his lawyers argued that Chris didn't actually flee the scene.

"The evidence will further show that emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home," his attorneys wrote in a court filing when they asked a judge to dismiss the felony.

"For whatever reason, the charging officer failed to include in the Complaint and Affidavit that Mr. Soules provided his name and accident location to the telecommunication arm of law enforcement prior to his departure," the motion continued. "Nor did the charging officer mention that Mr. Soules had rendered emergency aid to Mr. Mosher. Ultimately, Mr. Soules' 911 call establishes probable cause does not exist for the charge against Mr. Soules."