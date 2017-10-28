Rap star of mega-hit "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B, got engaged on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd in Philadelphia, as her boyfriend, Offset, proposed and then put a reportedly eight carat ring on it, per Eonline.

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The audience at Power 99's Powerhouse can be heard (and seen) on Twitter going wild as the member of hop hop trio Migos, gets down on bended knee, while Cardi B mouths "Oh my God," shakes her hand and covers her mouth, as the big event publicly unfolds.

Soon after she said yes and the ring was securely on her finger, Cardi B began dancing for joy and was all smiles as the two then embraced.

According to Eonline, the rapper, whose debut single has now graced the top of the Billboard Top 100, was at the center of engagement rumors earlier in the summer but they were quickly quashed.

Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In 2017 at the MTV VMA Pre-Show, Almanzar explained: "I'm a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It's never too early to get married now. You know, if you want to propose to me, you can."

When the rapper was asked if she's had to maybe drop any hints or put possibly any pressure on her man to pop the question, she aptly replied, "I don't gotta put the pressure, you know what I'm saying? I put it down. Ain't no pressure, baby!"

Getty Images for Spotify

The now engaged couple has been an item since earlier in the year, according to Eonline, and the rumors of a split between these two appears to be just that, a rumor - if there was any doubt, it's gone now -- this pair is official!