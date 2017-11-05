Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace married in 1997 and divorced in 2004, but they seem to be closer than ever... So close, in fact, that there is speculation that the two are back together again.

The "Shades of Blue" star was photographed jewelry shopping with his ex-wife in Beverly Hills on Nov. 4. Not only that, but the former couple was holding hands as the strolled the streets. In late October, Ray and Michelle was seen traveling together, as well.

RC / BACKGRID

The two share 17-year-old daughter Karsen, who was not with them during their retail therapy session.

Perhaps the two are just friendly exes, and there is evidence to support that. Michelle, an actress and producer, worked with Ray on the 2006 film "Take The Lead," which was two years after their divorce.

RC / BACKGRID

He opened up about his dating life in 2007, telling The Guardian, "I had a relationship after I got divorced and it didn't feel as equal as I would have liked. I was more vulnerable based on the experience I'd just been through. Everybody brings the dynamics of the previous relationships they were in. It's been a few years now ... Dating, I haven't really gotten into that at all. I've only had one or two dates in the past couple of years. It's either going to happen, or not. I'm hoping that it is."

Splash News

At the time, he detailed the kind of woman who he would like to end up with.

"Probably someone who is not as career-orientated, who is more about the relationship," he said 10 years ago. "I talk to my friends and, you know, they all seem to get relationships that aren't right. You kind of want someone who is not at your beck and call but loves the idea of being in a relationship and what that entails. Being there for you."

Even then, he had nothing but great things to say about his ex-wife.

"She's a great woman, and thank God we're still friends. She still stays over at the house, so Karsen can see us together," he said. "You want to give her as much semblance of a family unit as you can when you're separated or divorced."