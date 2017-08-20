Fitness guru Richard Simmons is setting the record straight about his gender once and for all.

The 68-year-old filed a defamation lawsuit against the National Enquirer for their June 2016 cover story, alleging that he was in hiding while undergoing the transition to become female.

On Aug. 18, TMZ revealed official documents filed by Richard for the case against American Media, the mag's parent company, outlining five specific reasons why their story was totally false.

"I am male." Richard listed as his first point. "I am not transgender."

The mag claimed that he underwent a, "secret boob job and castration surgery." But, Richard put a kibosh on any and all gender surgery rumors.

"I have never sought nor obtained any medical treatment or procedure designed to transition from male to female," the eccentric aerobics-video mogul asserted.

He also went into specifics, writing that he didn't get breast implants and never even consulted with a doctor regarding sex reassignment surgery.

Just don't take Richard's rebuttal the wrong way. He has nothing against those who've undergone a transition.

"I fully support transgender individuals and their struggle to achieve acceptance and equality," he explained.

Richard is pursuing the case because of the "extreme embarrassment" the fabricated claims caused him.